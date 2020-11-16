3x3: Manila Chooks TM in quarantine ahead of Doha Masters

The Manila Chooks TM team is now in quarantine in Doha, Qatar. Handout photo.

The Manila Chooks TM team of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan arrived in Doha, Qatar on Monday morning and are now in quarantine ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters.

The quartet, together with team photographer Jerome Ascano, arrived at the Hamad International Airport at 9:23 a.m. (4:23 a.m. Doha time).

They were immediately tasked to download the Qatar government's standard contact-tracing app and were administered an RT-PCR test.

At the moment, they are at the Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel, where they will stay in their rooms until they receive the results of their RT-PCR tests.

In the meantime, the team is reviewing the scouting reports of the opponents they would possibly face in Doha Masters. FIBA 3x3 has yet to release the groupings for the competition.

"Review muna kami dito sa rooms namin. At least nakakapag-ready kami kahit hindi pa kami makapag-ensayo rito," said team captain Pasaol.

The tournament will take place at the Al Gharafa Sports Complex from November 20-21. At stake is a top prize of $40,000.

Liman and UB of Serbia; Riga of Latvia; NY Harlem and Princeton of USA; Lausanne of Switzerland; Jeddah and Riyadh of Saudi Arabia; Kamakura and Yoyogi of Japan; Bielefeld of Germany; Utana of Lithuania; and home team Lusail are also competing in the level 10-ranked tournament.

