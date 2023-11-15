Weightlifting chief wants to ban trans people in PH sports

MANILA -- The president of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) is seeking a bill that will ban transgender people from competing in Philippine sports.

SWP president Monico Puentevella issued the call during Wednesday's hearing of the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

"I would like to request that another congressman can file a bill not allowing transgender [people] in Philippine sports, because with all due respect… other sports like football, may sumasali nang mga lalaki na ginagawang babae (abroad)," Puentevella said.

For Committee chairperson and Isabela 5th District Representative Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III, it would be "fair" if those who are born male will compete in the male category and those who are born female will compete in the female category.

He also noted that local sports associations comply with the rules of international sports associations.

"I want it to be fair to everyone. Kung lalaki ka ipinanganak, kailangan sa male ka mag-compete. Kung babae ka ipinanganak, kailangan sa female ka mag-compete. No matter if ano’ng preference mo as your gender," Dy said.

"We have international sports associations, di ba? Ang local sports associations natin, kailangan sumunod sa rules ng international. So kung i-ban natin dito and allowed sa international, lugi naman tayo. It really depends on the international [federation]," he added.

The issue of transgender people in sports has become deeply divisive in other countries, including in the United States where lawmakers have advanced a bill aimed at banning transgender women and girls from sports teams that match their gender identity.

The "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," filed in March, seeks to narrow 50-year-old civil rights protections against sex-based discrimination to recognize sex as "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

The bill -- which conservatives say aims to promote fairness while safeguarding women -- was passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives education committee.

Meanwhile, World Athletics earlier this year banned transgender women from competing in female track and field events, regardless of their levels of testosterone.

Four transgender or nonbinary athletes competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, including New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, and Canada's Quinn, who helped their team win gold in football. -- With Agence France-Presse