UAAP: UE president steps down as Season 86 chair

The UE Red Warriors wore patches honoring school president president Dr. Zosimo M. Battad during their game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media

MANILA -- UE president Dr. Zosimo M. Battad has stepped down from his position as University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86's chair, the school announced on Wednesday in a social media post.

The announcement came a day after big man Precious Momowei was handed a one-game suspension due to unsportsmanlike fouls, which also made him ineligible to be awarded Rookie of the Year honors.

This also made him miss the crucial match against Ateneo, where they absorbed a tough 80-74 loss, eventually getting eliminated from the tournament.

There was no reason for Battad's resignation as of writing.

UE players, meanwhile, wore patches to honor Battad and their co-Red Warrior Momowei during their game against the Blue Eagles.