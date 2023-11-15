UAAP: Tigresses remain in hunt for twice-to-beat edge

UST's Brigitte Santos. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- A career-best outing from Josee Kaputu was not enough as Far Eastern University absorbed a 106-85 clobbering from the University of Santo Tomas, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The big win kept the Growling Tigresses in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament. They improved to 10-3, extending their winning streak to three games.

The Growling Tigresses survived a 37-point explosion from FEU's Congolese big Kaputu, who also grabbed 15 rebounds.

Kaputu's output exceeded the previous highest-scoring game set by Ateneo guard Jhazmin Joson, when she torched Adamson University for 32 points a week ago.

"Kaputu is one of the best foreign student-athletes in the league. Sabi ko lang sa kanila, we cannot let Kaputu shoot from inside and other players shoot from the three points. Kailangan lang mamili kami whether inside or outside yung dedepensahan namin. I think nung third quarter yun yung nangyari and we adjusted nung last quarter," said UST coach Haydee Ong.

After Eka Soriano’s three-point shot gave UST its biggest lead at 65-43 at the 7:19 mark of the third quarter, FEU slowly got itself back in the game to make things interesting.

Kaputu, Jaina Del Prado, Mikee Antonio, Julie Manguiat, and Nicole Cabahug persevered to trim the deficit to just 12 points before the start of the final frame. Kaputu and Del Prado then combined to slice it further to 82-73 with 7:01 remaining in the contest but that was as good as it got for the Lady Tamaraws.

Tantoy Ferrer, Nikka Villasin, and Brigitte Santos iced the game for the Growling Tigresses by erecting a 96-76 cushion with only 2:45 left.

Santos led UST with 20 points, seven assists, six steals, and four rebounds while Ferrer and Villasin scored 15 points each. Agatha Bron and Kent Pastrana also contributed 13 and 11 points respectively for the Growling Tigresses and Tacky Tacatac had 10 points.

Manguiat and Del Prado, supported Kaputu, chipping in 16 and 15 points respectively for FEU, who suffered its fifth straight loss and dropped to a 3-10 slate.

The Scores:

UST 106 - Santos 20, Ferrer 15, Villasin 15, Bron 13, Pastrana 11, Tacatac 10, Dionisio 7, Maglupay 6, Soriano 5, Amatong 2, Ambos 1, Serrano 1, Ly 0.

FEU 85 - Kaputu 37, Manguiat 16, Del Prado 15, Salvani 8, Ong 3, Nagma 2, Cabahug 2, Antonio 2, Aquino 0, Delos Santos 0, Pasilang 0, Paras 0, Lopez 0, Caringal 0, Dela Torre 0.

Quarterscores: 29-19, 58-39, 78-66, 106-85.