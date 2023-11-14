Adamson's Nash Racela.

MANILA – Adamson Soaring Falcons’ head coach Nash Racela stood his ground regarding his sentiments on the officiating during their last game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The UAAP released a statement on Tuesday saying that Racela "expressed his apology" regarding his postgame comments, resulting in the former PBA mentor avoiding a one-game suspension.

Racela, however, shed more light on what the full content of his letter to the league actually was following their announcement.

“Thank you for your prompt memo addressed to both myself and Fr. Suan,” said the letter that was pictured in Racela’s now-deleted Instagram post.

The one-time UAAP champion mentor went on to tackle the end-game play that involved Ateneo’s Joe Obasa and Adamson’s Ced Manzano, reiterating his stance on how the play was called.

“The moment I got hold of your post-game report, the first and only thing I checked was the ‘Obasa block’ on Manzano at the 00:26 mark of the 4th quarter. To be honest, I was hoping we would have the same comments about the incident.”

“But to my surprise, the comments say CNC when in fact, there was a clear hit on the arm of Manzano and it was clear that Obasa never hit the ball.”

“We were down one during that time and calling a foul on Obasa could've given us our only 2 FT attempts of the quarter. I understand there's no guarantee that Manzano would've made his FTs but who knows what could have happened?” he added, mirroring his previous comments.

“I truly believe this is exactly where the problem lies as we, coaches, cannot reconcile with your office our observations about the game.”

The former TNT head coach also bared how he hopes to deal with his concerns with league officials in person.

“My vision as a coach in the UAAP is that we see eye to eye hopefully before Season 86 ends.”

“Having said this, I don't see any reason to apologize for the things I've said about how the game was officiated and for the emotions I've shared during that time. But if it will do us any good, then I apologize for the mere mention of the UAAP in the interview.”

“I guarantee that there was no malice intended and there was no intention to cast doubt on the integrity of the league.”