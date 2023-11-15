UAAP: NU women rout Adamson, clinch No. 1 seed

NU's Camille Clarin in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament.

This, after the Lady Bulldogs drubbed the Adamson Lady Falcons, 76-61, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was their 10th win in a row, improving their record to 12-1. The Lady Bulldogs also secured the No. 1 seed, with University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines two games behind them in the league standings with just one game left in their schedule.

This means that NU will play the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the Final 4 for the second consecutive season.

"We’re happy to be able to do that but we’re not satisfied with what we’ve done," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Aris Dimaunahan. "We’re just happy to get a win today in preparation for the next coming games. We really need wins going into the playoffs."

From a slender five-point cushion during halftime, the Lady Bulldogs turned up the heat in the third quarter. Karl Pingol, Camille Clarin, Rhocel Bartolo, Angel Surada, and Princess Fabruada erected a 57-39 cushion with two minutes left in the period to effectively put the game to bed for NU.

The Lady Bulldogs then coasted towards the final buzzer. Gypsy Canuto, Clarin, and Marylene Solis combined to give NU its biggest lead at 70-51 with 4:32 remaining in the contest.

Clarin broke out of her slump to lead NU with 15 points followed by Bartolo’s 10 points. Lady Bulldogs point guard Stef Berbarabe had six assists to go along with her four points and four steals.

On the other hand, the Lady Falcons, who are in the midst of a three-game slide, fell to 3-10 in the standings and they are tied with the FEU Lady Tamaraws in the sixth to seventh spots.

Cheska Apag and Victoria Adeshina scored 15 points each to lead Adamson while Elaine Etang contributed 10 points.

Adamson will look to end its campaign on a high note against fellow also-ran Far Eastern University this Sunday at 9 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

NU 70 - Clarin 15, Bartolo 10, Cayabyab 9, Betanio 8, Canuto 7, Surada 6, Solis 6, Pingol 5, Berbarabe 4, Konateh 4, Fabruada 2, Alterado 0, Alcantara 0, Talas 0, Ico 0.

Adamson 55 - Apag 15, Adeshina 15, Etang 10, Alaba 8, Bajo 4, Dumelod 4, Dampios 3, Limbago 2, Mazo 0, Agojo 0, Padilla 0, Carcallas 0, Meniano 0, Cortez 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14, 40-35, 59-45, 76-61.



