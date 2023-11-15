UAAP: La Salle women get back at Final 4-bound Ateneo

La Salle's Bettina Binaohan in action against Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University's hopes of earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 86 women's Final 4 ended on Wednesday.

This, after the Blue Eagles were handed a 67-61 defeat by their arch rivals, the De La Salle Lady Archers, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Already eliminated from Final 4 contention, the Lady Archers nonetheless gained a measure of revenge against the Blue Eagles, who defeated them 87-80 in overtime when they met in the first round last October 4. They improved to 6-7, good for fifth place.

“We just did not want to lose, not for anything else, not for their (potential) twice-to-beat advantage,” said Lady Archers coach Cholo Villanueva. “When you’re up against the 'other school', you really want to win and you want to compete.

“That’s our mentality. Even if we’re out of the Final Four, we still played today because we wanted to win against that team," added the former Green archer.

Kacey dela Rosa brought Ateneo within one point, 60-59, with six minutes left only for Bernie Paraiso to respond with a jumper to give La Salle a 62-59 edge with 5:14 to go. The Lady Archers kept Ateneo in check in their next two possessions, before Bea Dalisay extended La Salle's cushion, 65-59, with a three-point basket at the 2:18 mark.

Ateneo’s second-year big Sarah Makanjuola brought her team closer at 61-65 when she scored a putback off Sandra Villacruz’s miss with 1:56 left and then Dela Rosa executed a clean block on Lee Sario to prevent the latter from scoring.

La Salle held on down the stretch, however. They forced Dela Rosa into a miss before Betts Binaohan iced the game from the line with 21.4 seconds left.

Sario and Paraiso led La Salle with 15 points apiece while Binaohan and Luisa San Juan chipped in 11 points each.

Tricia Mendoza produced 10 points and 14 rebounds as well for the Lady Archers.

La Salle, which has won four of its past six assignments in the second round, will finish its campaign against fellow also-ran University of the East this Sunday at 11 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Dela Rosa led the Blue Eagles with 22 points and 11 rebounds while Junize Calago contributed 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Makanjuola chipped in 12 points and 18 rebounds while Jhzamin Joson was limited to just six points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Ateneo fell to 8-5.

The Scores:

DLSU 67 - Sario 15, Paraiso 15, Binaohan 11, San Juan 11, Mendoza 10, Dalisay 5, Dela Paz 0, Sunga 0, Delos Reyes.

Ateneo 61 - Dela Rosa 22, Calago 21, Makanjuola 12, Joson 6, Villacruz 0, Gastador 0, Eufemiano 0, Cancio 0, Angala 0, Solis 0, Mataga 0, Nieves 0.

Quarterscores: 25-17, 40-36, 54-48, 67-61.