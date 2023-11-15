MANILA – Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin had strong words for a "UAAP family" member who had "put pressure on referees and the Commissioner's Office" coming to the match on Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles overcame the University of the East's (UE) late push, 80-74, as they drew near to a Final Four finish in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In the postgame conference, Baldwin claimed that the referees were "distracted" as he also empathized with them.

"I think there was a lot of nonsense in the media and being spoken from other people in the UAAP coming into this game and I think it certainly affected and distracted the referees. I really felt for the refs today. I think they were under an inordinate amount of pressure and I think they did a really good job under that pressure," he said.

Coming into the UE match, Ateneo had escaped Adamson University, but head coach Nash Racela had concerns about officiating while saying in a statement that "there was no malice intended and there was no intention to cast doubt on the integrity of the league.”

Baldwin's rants seemed to be alluding to Racela due to his officiating concerns after the Ateneo-Adamson bout, but he told reporters "I think you all know exactly what I mean."

"On behalf of the UAAP, I’m embarrassed for some of the people in our family of this UAAP exerting the kind of pressure they did on the referees and on the commissioner’s office. I think it’s shameful. I think you all know exactly what I mean. I think we need to put it behind us and move forward as quickly as possible and get back to doing what is right for the game of basketball," Baldwin continued.

The Ateneo mentor did not mince words as he defended basketball and the UAAP.

"When anybody – anybody – does anything to the detriment of this sport, they are immediately my number one enemy. This game has given every single one of us in the sport way, way more than we have given back to it. I think it is shameful when people bring the game into disrepute," he added.

-- With a report from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

