Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA – Adamson University is still in Final Four contention after toppling National University, 68-62, in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

The Soaring Falcons are now at 6-7, while the Bulldogs, who are seeking a twice-to-beat advantage, are now at 10-3 to drop to second place behind UP.

More details to follow.