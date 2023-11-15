MANILA — San Beda University ended its losing skid and got a huge boost on their postseason hopes.

The Red Lions defeated College of St. Benilde, 65-61, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Stretch big man Yukien Andrada fired a career-high 22 points which was built on four triples, while also grabbing three rebounds and two assists. Jacob Cortes also delivered for the Mendiola-based squad after finishing with 15 points, eight assists, and four boards.

Only separated by two with the Red Lions owning the lead, Migs Oczon attempted a triple that would have taken the lead with only 23 seconds left in the game.

Peter Alfaro, in the next play, looked to ice the game by sinking both of his attempts in the charity stripe, but the Season 98 finalists wouldn’t give in just yet.

Prince Carlos hit a booming triple to cut SBU’s lead to two, 63-61, with still five ticks left in the contest following a split from Oliver Tagle in the free-throw area.

But it was Andrada who sealed the deal for the Red Lions as he went two-of-two in the 15-foot line, allowing San Beda to finally snap out of their two-game losing streak.

Reigning MVP Will Gozum shined for the Taft-based squad, hacking out 16 markers as well as five boards, and Joshua Cajucom and Carlos finished with 13 and eight, respectively, but it was not enough as they avoided tying with Jose Rizal University and SBU as the squads who are at six losses.

This win kept the Final 4 hopes of San Beda, allowing them to improve to 8-6, just below CSB and the JRU Heavy Bombers who share the third and fourth spot at 10-6.

The scores:

San Beda 65- Andrada 22, Cortez 15, Alfaro 7, Payosing 7, Gonzales 5, Puno 4, Tagle 3, Jopia 2, Cuntapay 0, Visser 0, Royo 0

CSB 61- Gozum 16, Cajucom 13, Carlos 8, Nayve 7, Corteza 6, Oczon 5, Sangco 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 2, Marcos 0, Mara 0, Jarque 0

Quarterscores: 13-14; 29-32; 45-45; 65-61