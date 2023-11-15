Justin Brownlee puts up a shot as Gilas Pilipinas battle against Iran during the 19th Asian Games at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China on October 3, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool/File.

MANILA -- The Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization regularly monitors thirty “high-caliber” Filipino athletes to ensure that they are free from performance-enhancing substances even during training or outside of competition.

During a House Committee hearing, PHI-NADO Head Dr. Alejandro Pineda Jr. said they are open to monitoring more athletes, but budget is a concern.

"Three times a year, hahanapin mo sila based on ‘yung whereabouts nila, magko-collect ka ng specimen, whether blood or urine, ite-test mo sila," he said. "Para alam mo lang na nasa environment tayo ng play true, pinoprotektahan natin ang rights ng clean athletes, hindi nagpe-performance enhancing, napo-protektahan natin ang sports."

The issue of doping in Philippine sports was highlighted last month when naturalized player Justin Brownlee failed a doping test after helping Gilas Pilipinas win the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games.

The American-born Brownlee tested positive for the banned Carboxy-THC, the Lausanne-based International Testing Agency (ITA) said. Carboxy-THC is linked to cannabis use.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas told the House Committee on Youth and Sports on Wednesday that Brownlee wrote a letter of appeal to FIBA, and they are waiting for its ruling.

"They said na he had a spur sa ankles na injury na he had to have it done in the States and I think he was given medication that was legal in that country. Akala niya siguro mawawala na sa sistema niya by the time of Asian Games, but hindi nawala... So hopefully hindi matagal ang sanction niya," Dy said.

The House panel tackled the bills seeking to establish a national anti-doping policy in sports. It was later referred to the sub-committee on sports to refine the proposed measure.

"With the recent Southeast Asian Games, we had two positive athletes, and syempre medyo nakakahiya para sa ating bansa. That’s why we’re here trying to make a law, may bill na sinusubukang ipasa para hindi na maulit ang ganitong nakakahiya na may nag-positive na athletes natin," Dy said.

"In the bill, we’re trying to make a law. Lalagyan natin ng fines ‘yung mahuhuling nag-a-administer ng doping, possession, and of course ‘yung nag-positive," he added.

