PBA: Tiongson-backed Terrafirma topples Blackwater

Juami Tiongson of TerraFirma goes for a layup against Blackwater in their 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup game, November 15, 2023 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Juami Tiongson spearheaded Terrafirma's offense to help the Dyip bring down the Blackwater Bossing, 97-87, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday

Terrafirma banked on a aggressive first half, especially in the second canto where they limited Blackwater to just 18 points.

Tiongson led the way for the Dyip, shooting nine out of 19 from the field to finish with 25 points. Javi Gomez de Liano added 17, while import Thomas de Thaey had 15 markers and 12 rebounds.

Led by Mike Ayonayon, Rey Suerte and Chris Ortiz, the Bossing tried to turn the tide in the third period where they pulled to within 65-62 following Ayonayon triple 53 seconds left in the quarter.

But the Dyip outshot the Bossing in the payoff period with Tiongson, Kemark Carino and Paul Cahilig hitting crucial shots to secure the victory.

Tiongson, who has been the Dyip's main gunner, credited the win to his teammates.

“’Di ko naman magagawa 'yun by myself, crucial din sila,” he said in the post game presser.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma coach Johndel Cardel said the team learned not to surrender the lead following their previous games.

“’Yung last game namin is a learning experience. We gave away 10 points, because they relaxed. This time when we led by 10 points, niremind ko sa kanila ‘yun,” he said.

“This third and fourth quarter are very important for us, kaya kelangan we stay focused on keeping the lead from the first half, play defense, get the rebound.”

It was the Dyip's first win in the tourney after opening its season campaign with a 103-108 loss to NorthPort last Friday.

The Bossing, meanwhile, fell to their second straight defeat after starting their campaign with a win against Converge.



The Scores:

TERRAFIRMA 97 – Tiongson 25, Gomez de Liano 17, De Thaey 15, Carino 10, Camson 7, Holt 7, Ramos 4, Cahilig 3, Alolino 3, Calvo 3, Daquioag 3, Olivario 0, Go 0, Miller 0, Mina 0

BLACKWATER 87 – Ayonayon 16, Ortiz 15, Suerte 13, DiGregorio 11, Rosario 10, Casio 6, David 5, McCarthy 4, Hill 3, Guinto 2, Ular 2, Escoto 0, Banal 0

QUARTERS: 24-22, 50-40, 69-64, 97-87

