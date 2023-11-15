Home  >  Sports

PBA: Fajardo, Ross mark playing milestones in rebounding, steals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2023 09:53 PM

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross. PBA Images.
MANILA -- San Miguel duo June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross established career milestones during their game against the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup, Wednesday.

Fajardo, the league's only seven-time Most Valuable Player, grabbed his 2,000th offensive rebound on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, his teammate Ross claimed his 1,000th career steal.

Ross, a two-time PBA Defensive Player of the Year, is now fourth in the league's all-time in steals behind Johnnie Abarrientos (1,358), Ramon Fernandez (1,302) and Bernie Fabiosa (1,235).

 

