PBA: Austria now San Miguel's active consultant

Leo Austria is back as San Miguel' steam consultant.

MANILA -- Leo Austria has emerged from his coaching hiatus on Wednesday as he joined the San Miguel Beermen bench during their game against NLEX at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Austria, who guided the Beermen to nine PBA championships from 2014 to 2022, has now taken the role of active consultant.

He was succeeded by Jorge Gallent as San Miguel head coach last January.

Before being replaced, Austria requested the team management that he be allowed to take a “coaching sabbatical” starting with last season's Governors Cup.

Austria is a four-time PBA Press Corps Coach of the Year.