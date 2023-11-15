DLSU's Raven Cortez in action. Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA (UPDATED) – Scorching hot De La Salle University remains unbeaten in round two of eliminations in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

After seeing a tight affair in three quarters, the Green Archers pulled away in the fourth frame en route to an 80-70 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

They extended their winning streak to seven, as they still hunt for the Final Four bonus at 10-3.

The Tamaraws, who are looking to finish their season strong despite elimination, are second to last in the standings with a 3-10 slate.

Coming off the bench, Raven Cortez tallied 16 points in the victory, while sniper Mark Nonoy swished five triples in the outing. MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao also had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, concluding the balanced attack from the Green Archers.

Both squads were at a deadlock with 64 apiece early in the fourth, but an Evan Nelle trey sparked an 11-0 run for La Salle. Cortez and CJ Austria sank baskets which contributed to their offensive, 75-64.

Top gun LJay Gonzales finally ended the dry spell for the Tamaraws with an easy layup, 75-66, but Quiambao was quick to douse it off with a three, while Francis Escandor added two from the stripe, 80-66.

Pat Sleat, who was answering La Salle buckets in the first half, added a basket to his belt, but the lead was comfortable enough for the Green Archers to hold off the Tams.

Coach Topex Robinson, in the postgame interview, said their bench proved their worth as they added up 44 points to La Salle's total.

"It's just a matter of us really playing our basketball. We have a deep bench, we try to really maximize our bench. We know that we have able bodies that are willing to contribute at any given day," Robinson said.

The scores:

DLSU (80) – Cortez 16, Nonoy 15, Quiambao 13, Nelle 7, Escandor 7, Austria 5, Abadam 4, Nwankwo 4, Policarpio 3, Gollena 3, Manuel 3, B. Phillips 0, Macalalag 0.

FEU (70) – Bautista 17, Sleat 11, Gonzales 10, Ona 10, Competente 7, Bagunu 6, Tempra 4, Torres 2, Montemayor 2, Buenaventura 1, Faty 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 41-40, 62-61, 80-70

