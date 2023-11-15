Alyssa Valdez at the Creamline bench. PVL Media

MANILA -- Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses on Tuesday assured that Alyssa Valdez is fully fit after the veteran open spiker was benched in their match against F2 Logistics in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Cool Smashers cruised to a speedy 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 triumph over F2 to improve to 6-0 in the tournament, even with Valdez not playing a single rally. Leading the way for Creamline were Tots Carlos (15 points) and Jema Galanza (11).

"Si Alyssa, maganda yung condition ngayon," Meneses told reporters after the match, which took them just an hour and 33 minutes to complete. "Siguro, nabigyan lang ng opportunity sina [Bernadeth] Pons na makalaro ngayong araw. Let's see sa mga susunod na game."

"Yes, 100% si Alyssa ngayon," he later said.

The coach explained that they are also trying to spread the minutes around in their team, given the heavier schedule of the conference. The PVL had added two new teams in Galeries and Nxled ahead of the tournament.

"Siguro may dinodiscover lang kami ng konti, knowing na mahaba kasi yung conference ngayon," said Meneses. "Napakaganda kung 'yung playing time ay hati-hati. So let's see sa mga susunod na games."

Meneses makes it clear that Valdez, a three-time PVL Most Valuable Player, remains an integral part of the Creamline squad.

"Alyssa is Alyssa, makakabalik din yan. Siya parin talaga ang heart and soul talaga ng Creamline," he said.

The Cool Smashers are back in action on Saturday, November 18 against the PLDT High Speed Hitters in an out-of-town game in Cagayan de Oro.

