MANILA -- Bills seeking to allow the interment of Filipino sports heroes at the Libingan ng mga Bayani hurdled on Wednesday the committee level at the House of Representatives.

Under the amendments approved by the House Committee on Youth and Sports, "Filipino sports heroes" include regular and Paralympic athletes who won Olympic medals, world champions as provided by the Games and Amusement Board, and Hall of Famers as recognized by international sports federations.

They should also be of Filipino descent.

Lawmakers also agreed that the proposed measure, when signed into law, will be applied prospectively.

During the House panel hearing, Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella raised concern on the initial inclusion into the list of gold medalists in Southeast Asian Games and at least silver medalists in Asian Games, citing the limited space at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

"This is really very broad… Honestly, when you say Southeast Asian Games, with all due respect, that is the lowest form of international competition in our region… Ang Southeast ngayon, ordinary na eh. It is very ordinary na para manalo eh… Kung Asian Games, punuin na niyan ang libingan," he said.

"Actually I agree with you… That's why I would like to ask also the AFP kung mayroon silang space pa doon o mayroon silang plano na maghanap ng ibang lugar para sa mga Libingan ng mga Bayani," Committee Chairperson and Isabela 5th District Representative Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III replied.

Armed Forces of the Philippines' Col. Danilo Dupiag told the panel that at present, more than half of the space at the Libingan ng mga Bayani is occupied, but there are initiatives to establish new sites in Visayas and Mindanao.

The House panel also approved with amendments the bill seeking to declare the month of October of every year as National Esports Month.