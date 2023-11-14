The ESL One Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asia closed qualifier is going to be a bloodbath.

Four Pinoy Dota 2 teams will enter the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023: Southeast Asia closed qualifier after winning their respective finals bouts in two rounds of open qualifiers.

Execration, Geek Fam, Blacklist International – all five-man Pinoy squads – are the latest additions to the tournament.

Neon Esports, a Philippines-based Dota 2 team hosting at least three Pinoys, has also qualified after thrashing Teletubbies, a team composed of players from Thailand and Laos, 2-0.

After suffering an early exit in the first round, Pinoy Dota 2 "dream team" Blacklist redeemed themselves in the second round after sweeping Yangon Galacticos, a Myanmar-based organization, 2-0, in the finals.

Team Aurora, Bleed Esports, and Talon Esports, squads where at least one Pinoy player has joined, were previously invited to the closed qualifier, and need not enter via open tilt.

Filipino fans will most certainly enjoy the ESL One Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asia closed qualifier, as seven out of eight squads have at least one Pinoy Dota 2 star on their squad.

The tournament will take place from November 16-18, 2023 with a double-elimination format. All series are best-of-threes, while the grand finals will be a BO5.

The winning team will advance to the main tournament in Malaysia.