PVL: PLDT keeps semis bid alive, turns back Cignal HD

The PLDT High Speed Hitters celebrate after scoring against Cignal HD. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The PLDT High Speed Hitters are still in the hunt for a semifinals spot in the PVL Reinforced Conference after a hard-earned four-set victory over Cignal HD, Tuesday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

Russian import Elena Samoilenko led the way as the High Speed Hitters prevailed in a tight contest, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, for their second straight win. PLDT improved its record to 3-4 in the conference.

Samoilenko fired 27 points on 23 kills and four blocks, including the clutch backrow hit that put PLDT at match point. Dell Palomata contributed 15 points, while Mika Reyes scored three of her 11 points on blocks.

The High Speed Hitters had a 61-51 advantage on kills and benefited from a successful challenge by head coach George Pascua on the final play of the match.

"Our goal is siyempre to win that match, as much as possible. Sabi ko sa kanila, don't stop kasi not yet finished eh. Kasi kung magi-stop ka nung two sets pa lang, possible na bumaliktad 'yung sitwasyon," said Pascua, whose wards earned a second straight game following a sweep of Akari last Thursday.

"Lagi kong nire-remind sa kanila, keep fighting," he added.

Cignal HD erased a five-point deficit in the third set to extend the match, with veteran middle blocker Ria Meneses coming up big at the net to anchor an 8-0 blast. Clutch hits from Ces Molina and import Tai Bierria completed the HD Spikers' comeback and pushed the match to a fourth set.

The HD Spikers led by as much as five points in the fourth, 13-8, off back-to-back hits by Glaudine Troncoso before their errors and Samoilenko's offense steered the High Speed Hitters back in the match.

An ace by Chin Basas gave PLDT the lead for good, 16-15. They were in control, 23-19, off a power tip by Palomata before a Ces Molina kill and a Troncoso block on Jules Samonte gave Cignal HD some hope, 23-21.

But Samoilenko ended a long rally by checking a hit off Cignal HD's triple block for match point, 24-21. Rachel Anne Daquis appeared to have saved a match point for the HD Spikers with her own pipe attack, but Pascua challenged the play for a foot fault and reviews showed that Daquis had committed the error.

It was Cignal HD's 21st error of the game, one more than the High Speed Hitters committed.

Bierria had 16 points and Roselyn Doria scored 14 -- five on kill blocks -- for the HD Spikers who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end. Cignal HD has a 3-3 record, keeping them tied with the idle Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the league standings.

