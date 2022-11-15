PVL: Akari shocks F2 for winning end to campaign

Prisilla Rivera of Akari in action against F2 Logistics. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Akari Chargers closed out their first conference in the Premier Volleyball League on a winning note, pulling off a four-set stunner over F2 Logistics on Tuesday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Chargers gave their beloved import, Prisilla Rivera, a triumphant exit as they outlasted the Cargo Movers, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22.

Akari will finish the PVL Reinforced Conference with a 3-5 win-loss record. It was a costly defeat for the Cargo Movers, who dropped to 3-3 in the tournament and failed to build on their big win over league-leading Creamline last week.