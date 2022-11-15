PBA: Meralco, Talk 'N Text square off in crucial clash

PBA Images

Meralco and Talk 'N Text are looking to bag an important victory when they meet in a battle of sister teams in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

The Bolts, who are occupying 10th spot, are aiming to improve their 3-5 record in a bid to join the top 8 teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

TNT, meanwhile, want a second straight victory that will firm their hold on seventh spot with a 5-4 record.

"Right now, all the wins we can get are very important," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

After TNT, Meralco will battle Magnolia on Sunday and NLEX on Nov. 30 before capping the eliminations against San Miguel on Dec. 2.

The Texters, on the other hand, still have Barangay Ginebra, Bay Area and San Miguel Beer as their next assignments.

"We're going to play some really tough teams in this next round, coming back, so the quality of the practices is going to mean a lot... so that's going to be the focus," said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

Fortunately, the Texters will be having top scorer Mikey Williams back after he missed the team's last two games due to a team-imposed suspension.

Meralco will lean on KJ McDaniels, who is averaging 28.5 points and 12 rebounds despite not being in fighting shape.

"If we can just get KJ in better shape, in real game shape like he's used to being, we'll become a better team," said Black. "I think he will just get better."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.