PBA: Magnolia eye sure spot in quarterfinals vs SMB

PBA Images

Magnolia will be gunning for a sure spot in the quarterfinals in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

A victory will bring the Hotshots closer to a top 2 placing in the post elims and a twice-to-beat incentive that comes with it.

Standing on their way, however, is a San Miguel Beer squad which will welcome the return of June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo.

The two squads will go at it at 5:45 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

If Magnolia makes it 8-1, it will stay at the top spot with Bay Area, Meralco and Rain or Shine as its remaining assignments in the eliminations.

But Hotshots coach Chito Victolero said they can not afford to look past the Beermen who also also looking to improve their standings.

Currently, SMB is at the brink at 3-4.

They dropped their last game on an endgame snafu against Barangay Ginebra. Another loss will toss the Beermen out of the top 8.

SMB coach Leo Austria and his wards will need to finish the eliminations strong against the likes of Magnolia, Phoenix Super LPG, Terrafirma, TNT and Meralco.

