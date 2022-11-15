PBA: Converge's Teng gets nod as Player of the Week

Jeron Teng in action for Converge against Rain or Shine. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Another week, another pair of wins for Converge as the PBA's hottest team steamrolled its way to the 2022 Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

The FiberXers extended their win streak to seven games with big victories over Phoenix Super LPG and Rain or Shine for an 8-2 record and a seat in the quarterfinals of the import-spiced tournament.

But while a multitude of players stepped up to keep the fire going for Converge, it was veteran leader Jeron Teng who stamped the biggest mark for the team.

Teng was the steady force all week-long in the FiberXers' contrasting wins, averaging 22.5 points on 55-percent clip, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists as Converge joined guest team Bay Area Dragons in the quarterfinals.

His efficient numbers and leadership in guiding the youth-laden FiberXers propelled him to be chosen as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Nov. 9-13.

It was the second straight PBAPC citation for a Converge player after Aljun Melecio won the honor last week.

Teng, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft, sparked his week by scoring 25 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the FiberXers' high-scoring 132-127 win over Phoenix Super LPG in a game pitting the two hottest teams in the league.

Staring defeat at the hands of Rain or Shine, the son of former PBA player Alvin Teng finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists as Converge clawed its way back from 17 points down to escape with a thrilling 102-101 win and keep its streak alive.

Teng poured six of his total points in the FiberXers' dominant fourth quarter, before Justin Arana drained the game-winning basket in the last 15 seconds to cap the amazing come-from-behind win.

He edged out Will Navarro and Arvin Tolentino of Northport, which also went 2-0 during the same stretch to boost its own playoff drive, in a tight voting for the weekly citation being deliberated upon by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

