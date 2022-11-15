Converge head coach Aldin Ayo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Aldin Ayo wasted no time in showing that he belongs in the PBA, steering the Converge FiberXers to the playoffs in just his first conference in charge of the franchise.

The FiberXers currently have an 8-2 record in the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup.

They have won seven straight games since a 1-2 start to the conference. In that winning streak, the FiberXers have beaten Meralco, San Miguel Beer, TNT, and most recently Rain or Shine.

Ayo, a two-time collegiate champion, said he is "humbled" to have recorded victories over some of the PBA's most successful coaches including San Miguel's Leo Austria, Meralco's Norman Black, TNT's Chot Reyes, and ROS' Yeng Guiao.

"But it's a long way to go," added Ayo, who was appointed the FiberXers' head coach ahead of the Commissioners' Cup. "Madami pa akong kakaining bigas."

"It would be unfair na iko-compare ako sa mga 'yun, because this is just my first conference," he added. "'Yung mga 'yun, ilang championships na ang mga 'yun. Mga proven na ang mga 'yun."

Ayo also credited his early success to his players, who have completely bought in to the system that he put in place at Converge. He won't deny that it helps to have a prolific import in Quincy Miller as well.

"It just so happens na nagre-respond 'yung mga players, and it just so happens na magaling 'yung import namin. It just so happened na 'yung mga players, committed doon sa ginagawa namin," he explained.

More than celebrating their winning streak, Ayo said their focus must be on their consistency. The FiberXers nearly saw their run end last Sunday against the Elasto Painters, as they needed a massive fourth quarter to overhaul a 17-point deficit.

"We're going to learn from this because we were sluggish in the first three quarters, and we just recovered in the fourth quarter," said Ayo. "After this, we are really going to work out during practice to find our groove again, make sure that we go back to the usual thing that we do."

"So, good thing that we won, but we're going to learn from this. We're going to learn, we're going to continue building our team, we're going to continue improving," he added.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.