Arjay Ortega has he makes his exit from the competition. Handout photo



MANILA -- From 16 participants, “ONE Warrior Series Philippines” is now down its final 4.

Sheraz Qureshi, Adonis Sevilleno, Ariel Lee Lampacan, and Ernesto Montilla Jr. remain after nine weeks of intensive training, challenges, and sparring showdowns.

This came after Arjay Ortega voluntarily left the show after injuring his rib in a training session with Team Lakay.

Ortega actually continued with the individual Warrior Challenge Hang Time, but ultimately had to leave before the elimination showdown began.

“This is very difficult for me but I have to do this. I want to thank you guys for the opportunity that you gave me to showcase my skills, but I’ll have to ask for your permission for me to voluntarily exit,” Ortega told the coaches after the challenge.

While it was tough to see such a promising warrior like Ortega go, the coaches respected his decision, knowing that the health and safety of the fighters are paramount.

‘It’s tough for me to see him go. He’s my first pick. I see a lot of potential with him. Honestly, I’m at a loss to see him go,” Joshua Pacio, his former Team Passion coach, said.

“We might be warriors, but we know ourselves,” coach Mark Sangiao continued.

“Up until this final challenge, you showed and proved that you’re a warrior. We pray and hope that you recover quickly, and thank you very much for joining ‘ONE Warrior Series Philippines.’”