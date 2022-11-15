MANILA, Philippines -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran stole the spotlight in Week 2 of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 2 with a statement win against erstwhile unbeaten Arellano University to gain a share of lead with reigning champion Lyceum of the Philippines University.

With the Chiefs emerging as the revelations in the opening week, Letran killed off that hype by dominating Arellano in their meeting and shaking up the CCE leadership anew.

Joshua Dave “Fezco” Dasigao’s Akai was near perfect with a a 4-1-11 kill/death/assist count as Letran swept all three matches this week to move to 4-1 in the country’s newest Esports league.

The Knights’ lone loss came last week against the Pirates, who likewise blanked their three counterparts this week for a similar 4-1 slate after being stunned by the Chiefs.

Lyceum, hunting for a back-to-back CCE title bid, stamped its class against University of Perpetual Help Sytem Dalta, Mapua U and College of St. Benilde in a searing redemption week.

CCE Season 1 MVP Mark Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes with his Leomord (4/0/17 vs University of Perpetual Help) and Katarina (8/2/5 vs Mapua University) as well as Ralph Joshua “Alas” Araz with Khufra (7/1/10 vs De La Salle-College of St. Benilde) took turns in Lyceum’s 3-0 week.

But the spotlight shone the brightest on the Knights, who also smothered Emilio Aguinaldo College and CSB.

Jade Michael “ImbaDeeJade” Mercado (Clint, 6/0/6) and Rafael Carlos “Amen” Silvestre (Barats, 6/0/11) joined Dasigao in capturing MVP citations for Letran, which also got ample support from Mark Raphael “Choco Mael O” Arellano, Matthew “Matsuu” Viray, Rov Jupiter “Jupet” Valles, and Kurt Patrick “Xeero” Pugao.

Week 1 leader Arellano slid to third place with 4-2 card, tied with Jose Rizal University, which also pulled off a 3-0 campaign this week to gain footing in the playoff race with only three matches left in the single-round eliminations.

CSB, Mapua and Season 1 runner-up San Sebastian College-Recoletos had shaky campaigns this week to settle for 3-3 cards as EAC (2-4), San Beda University (1-5) and Perpetual Help (0-6) continued to struggle in CCE.