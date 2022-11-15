Filipino wakeboarding prodigy bags silver in world tilt

Raph Trinidad in action. Photo courtesy of Red Bull.

Filipino wakeboarding athlete Raph Trinidad took home silver in the men's WakeBoard Finals Open in the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) Championship, earlier this month at the Esc Thai Wake Park in Thailand.

Trinidad, 21, scored 85.67, good for second place, as he racked up another impressive accolade in his young career.

"Super stoked to land the run I've always dreamed of, and so thankful to bag another silver medal from the world championships," said Trinidad.

The Red Bull athlete is the first Filipino to earn a spot in the world rankings of wakeboarding.

In 2019, Trinidad gave the Philippines its first silver medal at the 10th IWWF World Wakeboard Championships and secured another silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

