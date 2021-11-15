PVL: Jem Ferrer signs with Choco Mucho

After a stint with the Perlas Spikers, Jem Ferrer has now signed with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Choco Mucho on Monday formally welcomed veteran setter Jem Ferrer to their team.

Ferrer joins the Flying Titans after previously playing for the Perlas Spikers, where she also served as team captain. Perlas finished ninth among 10 teams in the recent Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, with one win in nine matches.

"(I am) looking forward to grow more with my new family," Ferrer said in a message to ABS-CBN News.

"I'm really excited to share my experiences with them, and I can't wait na makumpleto kami," she added.

Ferrer joins a Choco Mucho team that made it to the semifinals of the PVL Open Conference, falling to eventual champions Chery Tiggo in a competitive series.

There, she reunites with former Ateneo de Manila University teammate Denden Lazaro-Revilla, and will also join a host of other former Lady Eagles including setters Deanna Wong and Jamie Lavitoria, middle blockers Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag, and wing spiker Ponggay Gaston.

Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro expects Ferrer to be a big help for the team as they look to take the next step in their development.

"(Jem is an) added veteran in the team (who) will really help us be more mature in future games, especially in tight situations," Almadro told ABS-CBN News.

"Jem Ferrer, being a multi-awarded setter and an older sister -- a veteran Lady Eagle -- to most of my players, can help us in terms of leadership. We also know that Jem is a very hard-working athlete, and her never give up attitude will suit our style and system," he added.

Ferrer will also be a valuable mentor to Wong, who starred as Choco Mucho's setter in the Open Conference.

"It will be a good Deanna-Jem tandem for us, knowing Jem's experience that she can share to Deanna," Almadro said.

The PVL is targeting to open its new season in the first quarter of 2022.