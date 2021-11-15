Ray Parks scored 23 points -- his most in the B.League -- to help Nagoya return to the win column. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. was quick to deflect the credit after putting together his best performance yet for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

With the Diamond Dolphins missing two players -- including main man Coty Clarke -- Parks scored a personal-best 23 points on an efficient 8-of-15 clip to power Nagoya past Seahorses Mikawa, 101-75, on Sunday afternoon.

He made five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, and also had seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 30 minutes of action.

"I just wanna thank coach, first of all, for just giving me the opportunity to start," said Parks, who started for only the fourth time in 12 appearances for Nagoya.

"We were down a couple of bodies, but I had to step up for my big brother, Coty Clarke," he added. "We pulled out the win today, collectively as a team and we fought hard."

Parks helped set the tone of the game for Nagoya, scoring seven points in the opening frame as they raced out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter. The Diamond Dolphins actually scored the first 13 points of the game, and never let Mikawa get a chance to get into a rhythm.

It was a strong response for Nagoya after a 91-79 setback to Mikawa on Saturday. The result hiked their record to 8-6 in the West Division of the B.League.

For Parks, it was all about following the instructions of their coach, Shingo Kajiyama, especially after a disappointing loss in the previous day.

"The message today was, from coach, to make sure to control and focus on your own job, and that's what we tried to focus on today," Parks explained.

"My teammates did a great job of finding me, and I just have to knock down open shots. I couldn't score, I couldn't do none of this defensive stuff without them. So it was done, collectively, as a team," he stressed.

Nagoya gets a two-week break before taking on Shimane Susanoo Magic at home on December 4 and 5.