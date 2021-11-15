Matthew Aquino and Yudai Okada of the Shinshu Brave Warriors were called up to the national team pool of Japan.



Matthew Aquino, who played collegiate basketball in the UAAP, has been selected as part of Japan's national team pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

His club team, the Shinshu Brave Warriors, announced the development on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-9 Aquino has Japanese citizenship through his grandmother, which also enables him to play as a local for Shinshu.

He was called up together with teammate Yudai Okada, in what Shinshu said was a first for the franchise.

"This is the first time in history that a male Japanese national team candidate has been selected from the Shinshu Brave Warriors," the club said.

"I am honored to be selected as a candidate for the Japanese national team," said Aquino, the son of PBA legend Marlou Aquino. "I am proud of this selection… I will do my best to represent Shinshu well."

Aquino played collegiate basketball for Adamson University and National University.

Now, he is set to train with the Japanese national team with a chance to be selected for their team for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The training camp is from November 15 to 25, with Japan set to play China on November 27 and 28 at home.

Aquino, 25, has played just one game for Shinshu so far, tallying two points and two rebounds in two minutes and 27 seconds of action against the Akita Northern Happinets on November 6.

