MANILA, Philippines -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) capped off a perfect run in the elimination round to seal their spots in the upper bracket playoffs of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup over the weekend.

Riding the momentum of their wins against San Beda University and Jose Rizal University, the Knights took care of business against San Sebastian College-Recoletos with a gritty 2-1 win behind the clutch performance of Jeo Ambohot.

Ambohot flaunted a versatile Paquito in the decider, putting up a perfect line of 12 kills, zero death and three assists (KDA) as the Knights secured a 26-16 victory with the support of Fran Yu's Diggie, King Caralipios' Harley, Allen Mina's Chang'e and Shan Bautista's Benedetta.

"Masaya kasi pasok na kami sa playoffs. Uhaw lang siguro 'yung buong team na manalo, ayaw magpatalo," said Ambohot.

The Knights took the top seeding with a pristine 3-0 win-loss record.

Catching up the Knights on top of the 10-strong CCE field were fellow unbeaten squads Lyceum (3-0) and EAC (3-0), which dispatched Jose Rizal University (JRU) and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) in the last elimination day, respectively.

The Pirates ambushed the Heavy Bombers with an easy 2-0 win behind Yancy Remulla's Ling in Game 1 and Shawn Umali's Guinevere in Game 2.

Remulla's Ling bullied his way to an unblemished 10/0/10 KDA while Ling's Guinevere flirted with a 10/1/3 KDA for Lyceum that also got coverage from Lorenzo Navarro, Alvin Baetiong and Carlo Abadeza.

"Maganda 'yung drafting namin. Good team effort kami in terms of chemistry and communication. Meron na kaming map awareness this time at nakakapag-adjust na," said Remulla.

EAC's Kyle Carlos, meanwhile, continued his rampage as among the strongest gamer in the CCE cast with back-to-back MVP citations for the Generals in their 2-0 sweep of the Blazers.

With the support of Jomar Amador, Ralph Vincent Robin, Adrian De Guzman and Christian Angelo Cabuhat, Carlos lifted the Generals to a lopsided victory highlighted by an emphatic 21-3 domination in Game 2.

Carlos' Barats was scarless in that match, strutting his stuff with a 6/0/10 KDA after also boasting a 17/1/5 KDA for his Lancelot in Game 1.

Meanwhile, Mapua University also secured its place in the upper bracket playoffs along with Letran, Lyceum and EAC with a 2-1 record as San Sebastian (1-2), Arellano (1-2), University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (1-2) and CSB (1-2) arranged an anticipated rumble in the lower bracket.

Winless squads JRU (0-3) and San Beda (3-0) missed the cut and bid goodbye to inaugural CCE, the country's first campus-based Esports league.