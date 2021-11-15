Limitless Appmasters' Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser was one of the Filipino-foreign players affected by the PBA's strict rules on eligibility earlier this year, as he lacked some documents which made him ineligible for the Rookie Draft.

Now, those rules have been relaxed by the league, and Fil-foreign players now only need to have a Philippine passport in order to be eligible to join the draft.

It's a development that delights Ganuelas-Rosser, who is set to test the PBA waters as part of Phoenix Super LPG's 3x3 team, the Limitless Appmasters.

"I'm really happy. It's something that I think should have been done a long time ago, but I'm glad that it's done now," Ganuelas-Rosser said on Saturday during the league's media day for its 3x3 tournament.

Ganuelas-Rosser was joined by his two Alab Pilipinas teammates, Jeremiah Gray and Jason Brickman, in applying for the Rookie Draft last March.

However, the three were unable to submit their certificates of recognition from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) as well as the affirmation from the Department of Justice (DOJ), which rendered them ineligible.

Brickman has since signed for the Kaohsiung Poseidon Aquas in Taiwan's T1 League, while Gray will play for TNT's 3x3 team where he will match-up against Ganuelas-Rosser.

"I think regardless of the rule, I would have been able to join the next draft. But yeah, I'm happy that the rule is changed. Not just for myself, but also for Fil-foreign players that wanna join the PBA," Ganuelas-Rosser said.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the new rule has already led to greater interest from Fil-Ams for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft in March 2022.

"Malamang madaming magpapa-draft, lalo 'yung mga Fil-Ams kasi in-open up po natin. May tumawag nga sa 'kin Amerikano eh, from US," he said last week.

"Tinatanong na nga 'yung proseso. So pinakausap natin sa technical group natin para doon sa mga Fil-Ams na papasok sa atin," he added.

The Fil-foreign players must still be younger than 30 years old when they join the draft.