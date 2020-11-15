Thirdy, NeoPhoenix absorb another loss against Alvark Tokyo

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. B.LEAGUE photo.



Thirdy Ravena played better but it was not enough to keep San-En NeoPhoenix from absorbing another defeat against defending B.League champions Alvark Tokyo on Sunday.

The NeoPhoenix bowed to Tokyo for the second straight day, this time losing 88-65.

On Saturday, they lost 94-76, with Ravena limited to four points, three rebounds and three assists, his poorest performance so far in his Japan stint.

This time around, Ravena contributed 13 points and five rebounds, though he shot only five-of-17 from the field. He also sustained a knock on his ankle in the second quarter but returned to play in the second half.

Thirdy Ravena is getting his ankle worked on in the sidelines of San-En NeoPhoenix's game against Tokyo. He hurt it with under five minutes left in the second quarter, appeared to have stepped on the foot of a Tokyo player. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/7Fqs7MV7Ks — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) November 15, 2020

San-En was competitive in the first frame, trailing by just a point, 19-18. But they were outscored 26-12 in the pivotal second quarter as Tokyo waxed hot from beyond the arc, and the visitors never recovered from there.

Serbian import Stevan Jelovac led San-En with 19 points and 17 rebounds, while Kyle Hunt struggled with foul trouble.

Alvark Tokyo, the winners of the past two B.League titles, shot 58.9% from the field, including 56.5% from beyond the arc.

The NeoPhoenix fell to 2-13 in the season while Tokyo improved to 10-5.

