PBA: Robinson relishing Phoenix Super LPG's 'magical' run in Philippine Cup

Matthew Wright (32) drilled a clutch three-pointer with nine seconds left to lift Phoenix Super LPG to victory over Magnolia. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG continues its impressive campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, after a thrilling victory over the Magnolia Hotshots in the knockout quarterfinals on Saturday night in Pampanga.

Matthew Wright's running three-pointer with nine seconds to go gave the Fuel Masters an 89-88 win, sending them into the semifinals for a best-of-five showdown against TNT Tropang Giga.

Head coach Topex Robinson, who previously said that just making the quarterfinals was already an "overachievement" for his team, said this latest feat was "just magical for us."

"We're just so blessed to be here, to grind it out with one of the best teams, a well-coached team. Credit goes to Coach Chito and the rest of the coaching staff for really giving us a super good experience," said Robinson.

Robinson was in awe of Wright's clutch shot, as their top gunner showed no signs of panic with the clock running down. What made it all the more special for the coach was that they opted to bring Wright off the bench to start the game -- a calculated gamble as the Phoenix Super LPG coaching staff hoped it would throw a wrench in Magnolia's rotation.

Wright made no complaints, backed their plan, and proceeded to put up a 32-point, nine-assist game for the Fuel Masters.

"As a young coach, I asked permission from Matt if it's okay for him not to start. One thing that Matt asked is, 'Do you believe in that?' And I said, 'Yes, the coaching staff believes in that.' And he said, 'Whatever it is that you want to do coach, as long as we all believe in that, I'm all for it.' That's just trust," Robinson said.

"Your best player sacrificing his starting spot for the good of the whole team is just magical for us," he added.

It has been quite a campaign in the Philippine Cup for Phoenix Super LPG, a team that was in flux heading into the PBA restart. They parted ways with former head coach Louie Alas a month before the season resumed, and integrated Calvin Abueva back into the lineup midway through the conference.

They finished the elimination round with an 8-3 win-loss slate, securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

A showdown against TNT in the semis will be another mountain to climb for Robinson and his team, but the coach insists that they are "just happy to be here."

"The more we play the best teams, just like what Matthew said, the better it is for us. We're always about being the best version of ourselves, and we're gonna take our chances against Talk 'N Text," he said.

"We told our team that we want to stay here until December, so the longer we get a chance to stay here and inspire other people, we'll be happy for it," he added. "We overachieved. We're just enjoying it."

Game 1 of the Phoenix Super LPG-TNT series is set for Wednesday, November 18. All games are still held at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.