PBA: Phoenix Super LPG duo leading stats race after PH Cup elims

Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright is leading the PBA in terms of statistical points after the elimination round of the Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Super LPG duo of Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins are leading the league in terms of statistical points at the end of the PBA Philippine Cup elimination round.

This, even as the PBA has yet to indicate that it will give out individual awards for the ongoing conference, which will be the lone tournament for the league during its 45th season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wright, who helped Phoenix Super LPG get the second seed, finished with an average of 39.5 statistical points (SPs) after tallying 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game for the Fuel Masters in the elimination round.

Perkins was in third place, with averages of 19.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for an average of 35.5 SPs.

Reigning Rookie of the Year CJ Perez came in second after averaging a league-best 24.4 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for an average of 35.7 SPs. However, the TerraFirma Dyip made an early exit from the bubble after winning just once in 11 games.

TNT's Ray Parks Jr. is in fourth place with an average of 35.2 SPs. He averaged 20.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for the Tropang Giga.

Rounding out the Top 5 is NorthPort center Christian Standhardinger, who averaged 19.9 points and a league-leading 12.2 rebounds per game for 34.6 SPs. Like Perez, however, his numbers are dented by the Batang Pier's poor performance in the conference as they exited with a 1-10 win-loss record.

The rest of the Top 10 are: Roger Pogoy of TNT (34.3 SPs), Jayson Castro of TNT (33.6 SPs); Stanley Pringle of Ginebra (33.3 SPs), Scottie Thompson of Ginebra (33.2 SPs), and Moala Tautuaa of San Miguel Beer (33.0 SPs).

TerraFirma's Roosevelt Adams leads the rookies with 20.3 SPs on 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, followed by Aaron Black of the Meralco Bolts with 18.7 SPs on 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

The rest of the Top 5 are: Magnolia's Aris Dionisio (17.9 SPs), Alaska's Barkley Ebona (17.1 SPs), and Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino (14.6 SPs).

When last asked if the PBA will hand out individual awards for their unique season, Commissioner Willie Marcial said it will be discussed.

"Pag-uusapan namin. Rookie of the Year, MVP, so pag-uusapan. Hihingi din ako ng opinyon sa inyo, pag-uusapan natin at pag-uusapan din natin ng board," said Marcial in October.