Despite going pro, PVL will still hold collegiate conference

MANILA - The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will continue to give collegiate players an opportunity to showcase their skills, even though they have already turned professional.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) announced Friday that they have approved the PVL's application to turn pro, joining Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the National Basketball League, and the Women's National Basketball League as new pro leagues this year.

Nonetheless, the organizers of the PVL assured that they will still hold a tournament for college teams.

"In the past, we've always had the commercial teams playing, and we also have a conference for the collegiate teams, and we will maintain that," said Ricky Palou of Sports Vision.

"We will have two conferences for the commercial teams, for the pro teams, one with imports and one with no imports. But we will still maintain the collegiate tournament," he said. "We may not call it the PVL but we will continue it with the collegiate tournaments."

The PVL Collegiate Conference has traditionally served as the defacto preseason tournament for collegiate teams, ahead of their campaigns in the NCAA and the UAAP.

In 2019, twelve collegiate squads competed in the conference, with Adamson University emerging as champions over University of Santo Tomas.

NCAA players should get to play in the PVL with little trouble, after the league confirmed on Friday that they will honor the "special guest license" issued by GAB that allows college students to play in professional leagues as guests.

It remains to be seen how the UAAP will reconcile the situation with Sports Vision, however, as they have made no indication that they will honor SGLs. Moreover, it was recently reported that the UAAP intends to ban its student-athletes from playing in any commercial leagues by Season 85.

"As far as I know, the NCAA players will be allowed to play in our league as guest players, but the UAAP won't allow this," said Palou. "That's welcome news for the NCAA. The existing players from the NCAA who are in the league will be allowed to continue playing."

"The UAAP will stop their players from playing in the PVL, so the players will have to decide whether they want to continue playing in the PVL or in the school leagues," he added.