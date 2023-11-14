TNT ousts Pioneer, reclaims PBA 3x3 title

TNT celebrates its latest leg title. PBA Images.

MANILA — TNT Triple Giga rediscovered its mastery of the PBA 3x3 and is back at the top of the league’s halfcourt league.

This, after they defeated Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibay, 21-13, in the league’s Season 3 Second Conference Leg 5 on Tuesday at the Ayala Mall Fairview Terraces in Quezon City.

Almond Vosotros, Chester Saldua, and Samboy de Leon scored six markers each to help TNT in winning its fourth leg title in five tries this conference. Ping Exciminiano finished with three points.

En route to the title, TNT went past Terrafirma Dyip 3x3 in the quarterfinals, 18-12, and Leg 4 champions MCFASolver Tech Centrale in the semifinals, 21-18.

On the other hand, Pioneer moved past the Meralco Bolts in the quarters, 22-21, and Northport Batang Pier in the semis, 18-16.

Meanwhile, Tech Centrale defeated Northport in the battle for third place, 21-15.

Brandon Ramirez led MCFASolver with 11 points, while veteran guard Louie Vigil finished with six.

Before their second-ever podium finish, Tech Centrale defeated the Purefoods TJ Giants in the quarters, 19-17. The Batang Pier, on their part, eliminated the CAVITEX Braves in the quarterfinals, 15-13.

The scores:

Finals

TNT - 21 — Vosotros 6, Saldua 6, De Leon 6, Exciminiano 3

Pioneer Elastoseal - 13 — Baltazar 4, Morido 4, Villamor 3, Mocon 2



Third place

MCFASolver - 21 -– Ramirez 11, Vigil 6, Tumalip 4, Andrada 0

Northport -15 -– Capacio 8, Alabanza 4, Sobrevega 2, Zamora 1



