PVL: Farm Fresh nails first victory at Gerflor's expense

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Farm Fresh Foxies finally tallied a victory in the Premier Volleyball League at the expense of the hapless Gerflor Defenders in the All-Filipino Conference.

Previously at 13th place (0-5) in the Invitational Conference, they swept Gerflor 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday to snap their 12-game skid since their PVL debut in the Invitational Conference.

The Foxies established a 19-13 lead in Set 2 off a 10-4 run, but the Defenders got some breathing room as Trisha Tubu committed a service error.

Foxies surged through a couple of rallies, with hitter Kate Santiago scoring off the block to give her squad a 23-15 lead.

An unfortunate service error was committed by Jenny Gaviola to give Farm Fresh a 2-0 set lead.

The orange jerseys got off to a 9-1 start in the third set to immediately establish control. The Defenders fought back but the gap was too much to handle as the Foxies completed the sweep.

Contributing to Farm Fresh's first franchise victory with 13 excellent sets, setter Louie Romero was all smiles in the postgame interview.

"Sobrang happy talaga na nanalo kami ngayon, kasi nagbunga lahat ng sacrifices and training namin," she said.

League's leading scorer Trisha Tubu, who had nine points in the affair, echoed Romero's sentiment now that they score one win in the PVL: "Ang sarap lang din po sa feeling, tapos top scorer pa na 'di ko rin po inexpect kasi naglalaro lang naman kami, naglalaro lang po kami para sa team, din."

Kate Santiago had a game-high 18 markers for the Foxies.

Jeanette Villareal had 12 on the Gerflor side.