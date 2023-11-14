PVL: Creamline takes down F2 to keep unblemished record

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers continue to set the standard in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Cool Smashers took down F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in dominant fashion, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Tuesday to keep their unblemished record at 6-0.

F2, coming from back-to-back wins before the Creamline bout, is now at 4-3.

Tots Carlos notched game-high 15 points, while Jema Galanza added 11 herself, but it was Kyle Negrito who set up the victory for the pink jerseys with 20 excellent sets while contributing seven markers.

Carlos, after nailing the set-winner in the second frame, continued their scoring spree in the third.

Creamline opened up the final frame with an 8-5 run, but it seemed that they were pulling away as they rallied for a 13-7 lead.

Negrito and Galanza's late-game efforts kept Creamline's lead, with Bernadeth Pons sealing the deal for her squad.

"Inaral naman po namin nang mabuti 'yung magiging kalaban namin," Negrito said in the post-game interview, referring to F2. "Nag-stick lang din kami talaga sa system namin, ma-execute namin sa game."

Asked whether the squad was expecting a dominant win tonight, Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said no.

"Hindi (kami nag-e-expect). Kasi talagang lahat ng laban namin, kahit no'ng last conference, 'yung three sets, dikitan talaga. So, siguro may along buwenas kami, kaya medyo lumayo 'yong score. Pero ('yung) F2, talagang lalaban at lalaban 'yan," he said.

