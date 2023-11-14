Lions Nation MMA.

MANILA — Joshua “The Passion” Pacio and the rest of Lions Nation MMA bagged numerous gold medals at the Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation Manila Open over the past weekend in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Pacio, who is a former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion, dominated the no-gi department alongside fellow former champion Kevin Beingon. The former topped the blue adult featherweight and openweight divisions.

“I’m really happy to test myself out in an actual jiu-jitsu competition. It validates the rank that I got this year,” said Pacio, who got promoted by Professor Gibran Langbayan to blue belt earlier this year.

“It’s an eye-opener. It showed me the things that I needed to work on in this discipline, and the things that I can bring in my MMA career.

Belingon, on the other hand, went victorious in the blue master 1 division for lightweights, while also winning the absolute division.

Rising star Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw, also of Lions Nation, made a name for himself in the Gi competitions by winning the blue adult lightweight and the blue adult open weight divisions.

“I really chose to compete in gi because I just got promoted to blue belt, and the challenge is there,” Pacatiw said.

“I’m happy because in my first gi competition, and my first as a blue belt, I won double. I’m so happy. I can’t describe it.”