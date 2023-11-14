One game at a time for San-En, Thirdy

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

MANILA -- Thirdy Ravena is thrilled with San-En's strong start to the 2023-24 B.League season, but he knows that the real battle lies ahead for the NeoPhoenix.

San-En has compiled a 12-2 record to start the new B.League season, most recently crushing the Ibaraki Robots 96-62. They got it done even with Ravena sidelined due to a concussion.

"It's a great start, I think the best that NeoPhoenix has had ever since the team started. So we're very happy with that. But at the end of the day, it's a 60-game elimination. So the results really won't matter until May, where we'll find out if we're gonna make the playoffs or not," Ravena said in a chance interview on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, we do, but as of now, we'll just focus on one game at a time. 'Yun ang nagdala sa amin sa standing na 'to," he added.

Ravena is currently in Manila for a brief vacation, with San-En having a bye week. They won't play again until December 2 against Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido. Ravena expects to be available for that game, as his recovery from his concussion is "faster than expected."

For now, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle is enjoying his time off with his family. On Tuesday, he watched the Premier Volleyball League game between the Akari Chargers and the Nxled Chameleons at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Masaya lalo na kasi si mama [Mozzy Ravena] ay nasa Akari and Nxled, and Dani [Ravena] is playing for Nxled. It's nice to support family," said Ravena. "'Di namin nagagawa ito usually, so whenever we have the chance, we try to go to the games."

