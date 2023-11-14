NorthPort's Tolentino earns PBA Player of the Week nod

NorthPort star Arvin Tolentino. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Arvin Tolentino has emerged as NorthPort's go-to player this early in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Without Robert Bolick and Arwind Santos, Tolentino has now taken the mantle of leadership for the Batang Pier, who are off to a fast start in the tournament.

The fourth-year wingman led the way in the Batang Pier's 2-0 start, including resetting his career-high in a 113-103 win over Rain or Shine on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tolentino, 28, torched the Elasto Painters for a new career-best 35 points. He made five of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc in leading the Batang Pier to the rousing win. He highlighted his heroics with a one-handed slam dunk off Gabe Norwood to take the fight out of the rallying Elasto Painters.

In two games, Tolentino averaged 25.5 points and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range in a performance that earned for him the season's first PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honor for the period Nov. 8-12.

In Northport's debut game against Terrafirma, Tolentino led the Batang Pier's locals with 16 points in a 108-103 victory.

Two teams which are off to a similar 2-0 starts in Magnolia and Meralco also have players who were nominated for the weekly honor being handed out by the men and women covering the PBA beat.

Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge of the Bolts and Hotshots Paul Lee and Mark Barroca crowded out Tolentino for the Player of the Week plum.