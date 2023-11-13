NCAA: EAC, JRU look to boost Final 4 bids

Games today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre:

1:30 PM -- Letran vs. Arellano

3:30 PM -- JRU vs. EAC

MANILA -- Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College face off in a crucial NCAA Season 99 clash on Tuesday, with the winner looking to boost their chances of securing a Final 4 spot.

The Heavy Bombers are clinging to the No. 4 spot with their 9-6 win-loss record, but the Generals are within striking distance with an 8-7 slate.

Tip off is at 3:30 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Both teams are coming off wins, with EAC blasting Arellano University, 77-64, and JRU taking down defending champion Letran once more, 79-74. The Heavy Bombers will also welcome back head coach Louie Gonzales from suspension.

The Generals are banking on King Gurtiza to have another big game after his 23-point, 6-rebound effort against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, AU (2-12) and Letran (1-14) battle in a non-bearing duel at 1:30 p.m.