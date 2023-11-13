Home  >  Sports

NCAA: EAC, JRU look to boost Final 4 bids

Posted at Nov 14 2023 02:06 AM

Games today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre:
1:30 PM -- Letran vs. Arellano
3:30 PM -- JRU vs. EAC

MANILA -- Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College face off in a crucial NCAA Season 99 clash on Tuesday, with the winner looking to boost their chances of securing a Final 4 spot. 

The Heavy Bombers are clinging to the No. 4 spot with their 9-6 win-loss record, but the Generals are within striking distance with an 8-7 slate. 

Tip off is at 3:30 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. 

Both teams are coming off wins, with EAC blasting Arellano University, 77-64, and JRU taking down defending champion Letran once more, 79-74. The Heavy Bombers will also welcome back head coach Louie Gonzales from suspension.

The Generals are banking on King Gurtiza to have another big game after his 23-point, 6-rebound effort against the Chiefs. 

Meanwhile, AU (2-12) and Letran (1-14) battle in a non-bearing duel at 1:30 p.m.

