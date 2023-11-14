NBA: Bucks blow as Jae Crowder faces injury layoff

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (R) scores a three pointer against Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis during the second quarter of the pre-season game between the Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, October 15, 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- Milwaukee Bucks power forward Jae Crowder faces a two-month injury layoff after suffering a groin injury, the team confirmed on Monday.

Crowder, 33, was injured during Milwaukee's 112-97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, limping out in the third quarter.

The Bucks said Monday that after testing and evaluation, Crowder had been diagnosed with a left adductor and abdominal tear.

"He will undergo surgery tomorrow (Tuesday) and be sidelined for approx eight weeks," the Bucks said.

The injury comes as a blow to Milwaukee, who have made an uneven start to the NBA season which has left them eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 5-4 record.

