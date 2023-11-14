NBA: Bucks blow as Jae Crowder faces injury layoff

LOS ANGELES -- Milwaukee Bucks power forward Jae Crowder faces a two-month injury layoff after suffering a groin injury, the team confirmed on Monday.
Crowder, 33, was injured during Milwaukee's 112-97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, limping out in the third quarter.
The Bucks said Monday that after testing and evaluation, Crowder had been diagnosed with a left adductor and abdominal tear.
"He will undergo surgery tomorrow (Tuesday) and be sidelined for approx eight weeks," the Bucks said.
The injury comes as a blow to Milwaukee, who have made an uneven start to the NBA season which has left them eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 5-4 record.
