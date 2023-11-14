Kobe Monje against JRU. File Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Colegio de San Juan de Letran finally broke out of another losing skid in the NCAA Season 99.

This, after the Knights survived Arellano University, 67-58, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Kobe Monje stood out for the Intramuros-based squad and delivered 13 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a steal, while Jay Garupil finished with nine markers, while Deo Cuajao and Ira Bataller scored eight each.

Facing a 64-45 deficit with still over eight minutes left in the final quarter, the Chiefs outscored Letran, 13-1, in a span of seven minutes and got to as close as seven, 65-58, with a minute and eight ticks remaining in the game.

But the Knights avoided another late-game collapse as Kevin Santos shut the door on AU after he knocked an and-one bucket that got their lead back to nine, 67-58, with only 29 seconds left.

Before this, the Intramuros-based squad, who once held a 15-point lead, saw themselves only ahead by one, 31-30, following a 15-1 run which was ended by a jumper by Danielle Mallari with still 4:29 left in the second frame.

The Knights, however, refused to completely squander its lead and instead charged a 21-4 run that lasted until the third frame that was capped by a Garupil conversion at the same quarter’s 5:29 mark.

This paved the way for Letran to produce a lead that grew to as much as 19 early in the fourth.

Lars Sunga and Joshua Abastillas led the Chiefs’ attack by scoring nine each, while Mallari and Jade Talampas finished with seven and six, respectively.

This victory gave Letran its second win in 16 games and ended its seven-game losing streak, while Arellano fell to 2-13 in the standings.

The scores:

LETRAN 67- Monje 13, Garupil 9, Cuajao 8, Batallier 8, Santos 7, Go 6, Jumao-as 6, Bojorcelo 5, Javillonar 5, Ariar 0

ARELLANO 58- Abastillas 9, Sunga 9, Mallari 7, Talampas 6, Capulong 5, Yanes 5, Tan 5, Villarente 4, Geronimo 4, Dayrit 2, Dela Cruz 2, Camay 0, Angolan 0, Rosalin 0

Quarterscores: 25-15; 40-32; 56-42; 67-58