MANILA -- De La Salle University and National University continue to roll in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 basketball tournaments.

The Green Archers and the Lady Bulldogs are still undefeated in the second round as they head into the Final 4, and Kevin Quiambao and Jainaba Konateh have played big roles in their respective runs.

Quiambao, La Salle's do-it-all power forward, recorded a second triple-double as La Salle stretched its winning streak to six games. Konateh, for her part, was superb in NU's perfect week where they extended their run to nine games.

For their efforts, Quiambao Konateh were feted by the Collegiate Press Corps as the UAAP Men's and Women's Players of the Week for the period of November 4 to 12. This is the second consecutive week that Quiambao has gotten the honor.

The La Salle star delivered 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 assists to go with four steals and two blocks in the team's 86-76 win against the UE Red Warriors. He previously scattered 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists in La Salle's 88-78 revenge win over NU for the league's first triple-double since 2018.

One of La Salle's biggest breakthroughs in the ongoing round came after its 88-79 victory over the UP Fighting Maroons which saw Quiambao drop 22 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals.

Against Adamson, its tormentor in a rare Finals Four miss last season, the Green Archers claimed their ticket back semis with a 69-57 as the 22-year-old ace recorded a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The MVP frontrunner has been nothing short of consistent in the Green Archers' twice-to-beat bid, something that he's constantly insisted he owed to the coaching staff's system.

"Kevin is really a blessing to have for coaches, you have a coach's dream and he's one of those guys that I'm so fortunate to coach. He and these guys just make my life easier," said head coach Topex Robinson.

"One good thing about Kevin is he makes everybody around him look good. That just shows how much he really cares for this team more than obviously getting that individual award or winning a championship."

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.7 steals in the past three games as La Salle stretched its winning streak to six and became the unanimous choice of print and online scribes.

He edged out NU's Jake Figueroa, Ateneo's Joseph Obasa, and UP's CJ Cansino for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

-- Consistent Konateh --

Meanwhile, Konateh also continued to shine for the eight-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs in Season 86.

With nine wins in a row, NU clinched at least a playoff for one of the two coveted twice-to-beat berths in commanding style following its 75-57 win over the UE Lady Warriors.

Konateh has also been rock-solid for the Lady Bulldogs on the defensive end especially in its 77-76 escape victory over the UST Growling Tigresses that saw her deliver a reliable performance of eight points and 16 rebounds before eventually coming through with a double-double outing of 17 points and 17 rebounds in the squad's ensuing 73-64 rout of the La Salle Lady Archers.

With averages of 10.0 points and 13.0 rebounds, Konateh beat UST's Kent Pastrana, Ateneo's Junize Calago, and UP's Favour Onoh for the weekly nod.

"I'm glad Jainaba had a foul-trouble free game. She just played 'yong role niya of getting the rebounds and trying to score if she had the opportunity. This is the type of win that we would really be happy with," said head coach Aris Dimaunahan in Konateh's performance against the Lady Archers.

