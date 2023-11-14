Coach Sammy Acaylar of Gerflor Defenders. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Gerflor Defenders have been partially paid by their management, head coach Sammy Acaylar confirmed on Tuesday.

Acaylar said last week that the Defenders are facing "internal problems" due to non-payment of their players' salaries. After a loss to Farm Fresh on Tuesday -- their seventh in a row -- Acaylar said their management is now taking steps to resolve these issues.

They have now received a partial amount of their salaries and they expect to receive full payment by the end of the week, per a letter from the Premier Volleyball League.

Gerflor coaches, Acaylar clarified, have not received any partial payment.

"Actually last Saturday, we had practice and there were management na dumating and inexplain nila sa amin and they promised us that they will give partial of the salary of the players, nothing [pa for] coaches ha, only the players," he said.

"Nakiusap sila sa amin kasi depende sa sulat galing sa PVL, na ang mga bata, bigyan ng partial, then after this week, bibigay yung full salary ng mga bata," the Gerflor mentor added.

He also asked the players to give the management "another chance" to work out the woes.

"So sabi ko sa mga bata na pagbigyan sila, bigyan ng another chance so bahala sila gumawa ng paraan na makasahod ang mga players namin. So syempre, kontrolado ko naman ang players so umoo naman ang players natin."

Gerflor remained winless in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at 0-7 after suffering a sweep courtesy of Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15, on Tuesday in Araneta Coliseum.

