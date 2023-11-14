The Farm Fresh Foxies. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Farm Fresh Foxies could hide their happiness as they notched their first franchise victory, even if it was achieved at Gerflor's expense, who are facing internal issues due to non-payment of their players.

The Foxies made quick work of Defenders in three sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15, in the PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday in Araneta Coliseum.

"Sabi ko lang sa mga kasama ko na laruin lang namin 'yung laro namin kasi... ang tagal naming hinintay 'tong panalong 'to. So sabi ko sa kanila na 'wag nating i-underestimate 'yung kalaban. Gawin lang natin 'yung trabaho natin," playmaker Louie Romero said in the postgame interview, who was credited 13 excellent sets in the win.

"Aware kami of what's happening sa labas, and we feel for them, of course kasi players din kami. Pero 'yun nga, trabaho is trabaho, we have to play kasi we're also representing a team and we also wanna put up a good fight," Kiara Cruz said on facing Gerflor.

Gerflor's woes are not a secret anymore after coach Sammy Acaylar confirmed last week that there were lapses in their salaries.

He gave an update on Tuesday, saying that players already have received a partial amount.

Leading PVL scorer Trisha Tubu said they look forward to turning the victory into momentum for their next matches.

"Nakuha na namin 'yung momentum na 'yon, siguro ituloy-tuloy pa rin namin 'yung ginagawa namin. Trabaho lang din po, so nag-e-enjoy kami palagi. siguro po 'yun 'yung mga uulitin namin sa mga susunod naming games. Ayaw po naming mawala sa amin 'yung momentum na 'yon." Tubu said.

The Foxies are now at 1-7 in the tournament, snapping a 12-game skid in two conferences. They had a 0-5 performance in the Invitational Conference.

