Cignal HD, Navy eye 2nd wins in PNVF Challenge Cup

MANILA -- Cignal HD and PGJV Navy look to sustain their hot start against separate foes when the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup resumes on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

PGCJ Navy (1-0) takes on the debuting Marikina City at 8 a.m. in Pool C of the men’s division to open the loaded six-game bill as Cignal (1-0) battles University of Batangas (1-0) at 12 p.m. for the solo lead in Pool A.

In between is the duel of VNS Asereht (1-0) and Rizal Technological University-Basilan (0-1) at 10 a.m. in Pool B while Kuya JM-Davao City plunges into first action against the Volida Volleyball Club (0-1) also in Pool A at 2 p.m.

The Sealions are coming off an easy 25-18, 25-23, 25-10 win over Plaridel, Quezon for a rousing debut and are determined to pick up where they left off despite an expected strong debut from Marikina.

The HD Spikers, for their part, want no let-up even against the University of Batangas after a 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 win over Savouge Aesthetics in the opener last week.

UB also took care of its first assignment against the Volida Volleyball Club, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11.

In the women’s play, Volida Volleyball Club debuts in Pool A against Parañaque City at 4 p.m. as the Philippine Air Force and Davao City also spike for first win in Pool B at 6 p.m. to cap a loaded Week 2 opener of the tourney supported by the Philippine Sports Commission h, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

Back-to-back NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, with a 2-0 record in Pool A, paces the 16-team women’s division of the Challenge Cup, formerly known as the Champions League.

UAAP runner-up University of Santo Tomas, also unbeaten in two games in Pool D, shows the way in the 20-team men’s division as the PNVF holds its penultimate tourney this season.

