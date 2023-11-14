Aaron Black in action for the Meralco Bolts in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts will be making its East Asia Super League (EASL) in Japan debut without three of its key cogs.

The Bolts arrived in the Land of the Rising Sun on Monday without Chris Banchero, Allein Malikso, and import Suleiman Braimoh.

“We’ll try to do our best, we’re not going to raise the white flag. It’s a chance for us to also show what we can do. Overall, it’s exciting to be in the EASL,” said Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo

Braimoh was not able to secure a Japanese visa, while Banchero and Maliksi are currently recovering from their injuries. The former is dealing with hamstring issues, while the latter is out due to a nasal fracture that he sustained against Blackwater last weekend.

They will be taking on their former import Allen Durham, young Filipino star Carl Tamayo, and the rest of the reigning Japan B. League champions Ryukyu Golden Kings at the Okinawa Arena on Wednesday at 7 PM.

All hope is not lost for the Bolts, however, as they will be parading former Northport reinforcement Prince Ibeh in the tilt.

“He’s going to be a bit testy for us in terms of not having an import who plays for us,” said Trillo of Ibeh.

But it will be a baptism of fire for the Bolts as they are to face the fresh-from-a-win Golden Kings squad.

Ryukyu, who currently holds a 1-1 record in Group B, will also be featuring Vic Law, Alex Kirk, and Jack Cooley as their reinforcements.

Meanwhile, TNT Tropang Giga is set to face Taipei Fubon Braves at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

TNT will now have Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the mix as they hope to improve from its 0-2 start in Group A.

TNT fell short in both of their games against the Chiba Jets.

On the other hand, the Braves are also winless after its first two games, and will be looking to bounce back from its earlier losses.

They endured a heartbreaker against Chiba and a lopsided defeat against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters.